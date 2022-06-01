French Open | Rafal Nadal snags a thriller, beats Novak Djokovic in their 59th face-off

Moneycontrol News

The 59th chapter of the most prolific Open Era rivalry in men’s tennis came to a close in the wee hours of June 1 in Paris, when Rafael Nadal triumphed over Novak Djokovic in a 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(4) instant classic. Nadal ended the top-seeded Djokovic’s bid for a second consecutive title in Paris. Here’s why the match was blockbuster. (Image: Reuters)Rafal Nadal and Novak Djokovic has faced off 59 times. They first played each other at Roland Garros 16 year ago in 2006.Two players with at least 20 Grand Slam titles each competed against each other. Nadal made sure Djokovic remains behind him in the Slam count with 20.Two players with 300-plus Grand Slams match wins played each other.Two players with 1000-plus ATP tour wins faced off.