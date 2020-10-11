French Open: Rafael Nadal beats Novak Djokovic for record 13th title win

Rafael Nadal has been dominant on clay courts, and has only lost twice in the French Open. He is undefeated in the finals. World number one Novak Djokovic has failed to beat Nadal in the French Open final in all their three meetings.
Spain's Rafael Nadal bites the trophy as he celebrates winning the final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Serbia's Novak Djokovic in three sets, 6-0, 6-2, 7-5, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France on October 11, 2020. (Photo: AP)
World number two Nadal extended his record French Open title streak. He has been to 13 finals at Roland Garros remained undefeated in them, winning as many titles. (Photo: AP)
With the historic win, Nadal also equals Swiss champion Roger Federer's record of 20 Grand Slam men's singles titles. (Photo: AP)
World number one Novak Djokovic has failed to beat Nadal in the French Open final in all their three meetings. He remains the third-most successful men's tennis player with 17 Grand Slams, including one French Open victory in 2016. (Photo: AP)
Nadal is known as the King of Clay, and secured his 100th victory at the French Open since he first played it in 2005. He has only lost twice at the tournament, and never in the final. (Photo: AP)
Nadal seemed in control throughout the match and did not drop a single service game in the final. He also did not drop a set during two weeks of play leading up to his 13th French Open title. (Photo: AP)
First Published on Oct 11, 2020 10:26 pm