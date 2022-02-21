English
    Fireworks accompany close of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

    Beijing locals cheered the fireworks that marked the finale of the closing ceremony at the Bird's Nest, bringing the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics to a close after 16 days on February 20. The Olympic flame has been extinguished in Beijing, with fireworks filling the evening sky, marking the end of the most locked-down games in history. It was the second pandemic Olympics in the more than two years since the coronavirus first emerged in China. The movements of athletes, media and workers were heavily restricted and everyone wore masks and took daily COVID tests.

    Associated Press
    February 21, 2022 / 04:04 PM IST
    The Olympic flame is extinguished during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, February 20, in Beijing. (Image: AP)
    Fireworks explode during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, February 20, in Beijing. (Image: AP)
    Dancers perform during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, February 20, in Beijing. (Image: AP)
    President of the Beijing Organising Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, Cai Qi, speaks during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, February 20, in Beijing. (Image: AP)
    Performers participate in the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, February 20, in Beijing. (Image: AP)
    Fireworks explode over the stadium during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, February 20, in Beijing. (Image: AP)
    Volunteers are honored during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, February 20, in Beijing. (Image: AP)
    Performers carry flags during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, February 20, in Beijing. (Image: AP)
    Dancers perform during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, February 20, in Beijing. (Image: AP)
    Teams arrive during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, February 20, in Beijing. (Image: AP)
    Tags: #beijing winter olympics 2022 #Slideshow #Sports #WInter Olympics 2022 #World News
    first published: Feb 21, 2022 04:04 pm

