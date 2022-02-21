Fireworks accompany close of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics
Beijing locals cheered the fireworks that marked the finale of the closing ceremony at the Bird's Nest, bringing the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics to a close after 16 days on February 20. The Olympic flame has been extinguished in Beijing, with fireworks filling the evening sky, marking the end of the most locked-down games in history. It was the second pandemic Olympics in the more than two years since the coronavirus first emerged in China. The movements of athletes, media and workers were heavily restricted and everyone wore masks and took daily COVID tests.