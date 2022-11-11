FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 | A look at the official mascots in the World Cup in recent years

A flying keffiyah headdress named La'eeb, meaning super skilful player in Arabic, is the official FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 mascot and is omnipresent on billboards across Qatar and on television. As the tournament is around the corner, let's take a look at the mascots in the World Cup in recent years. (Image: AFP)

Qatar 2022 | La’eeb | A white floating ghutrah with eyes, eyebrows and an open mouth. (Image: News18 Creative)

Russia, 2018 | Zabivaka | A wolf who is described as “charming confident and social”. (Image: News18 Creative)

Brazil, 2014 | Fuleco | A cartoon armadillo, modelled on the three-banded armadillo, an endangered species which is indigenous to Brazil. (Image: News18 Creative)

South Africa, 2010 | Zakumi | A leopard, a common animal found in South Africa. Its green and gold colors represent the country’s national sports’ team colors. (Image: News18 Creative)

Germany, 2006 | Goleo VI and Pille | Goleo VI is a lion while Pille is a speaking football. Goleo is a portmanteau of the words “goal” and “leo”, the Latin word for lion, while “Pille” is a colloquial term for a football in Germany. (Image: News18 Creative)