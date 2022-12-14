FIFA World Cup Day 20: Argentina beat Croatia 3-0 to reach tournament’s finale

Associated Press

Argentina's Lionel Messi greets cheering fans after his team's 3-0 win in the World Cup semifinal soccer match between Argentina and Croatia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. (Source: AP)Team Argentina celebrate with supporters after the World Cup semifinal soccer match between Argentina and Croatia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. (Source: AP)Croatia's Luka Modric reacts, while Argentina's Lionel Messi, background left, celebrates, at the end of the World Cup semifinal soccer match between Argentina and Croatia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. (Source: AP)Croatia's Luka Modric, left, and Argentina's Alexis Mac Allister battle for the ball during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between Argentina and Croatia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. (Source: AP)Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Croatia's Josip Juranovic battle for the ball during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between Argentina and Croatia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. (Source: AP)Argentina's Lionel Messi and Croatia's Josko Gvardiol, right, battle for the ball during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between Argentina and Croatia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. (Source: AP)Argentina's Julian Alvarez scores his side's second goal passing Croatia's goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between Argentina and Croatia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. (Source: AP)Croatia's Josko Gvardiol reacts after Argentina's Julian Alvarez scored his side's second goal during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between Argentina and Croatia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. (Source: AP)Argentina's Lionel Messi scores the opening goal from the penalty spot past Croatia's goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between Argentina and Croatia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. (Source: AP)Croatia's Mateo Kovacic dribbles past Argentina's Leandro Paredes during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between Argentina and Croatia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. (Source: AP)