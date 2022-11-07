FIFA World Cup: A look at historic moments of the tournament

Moneycontrol News

The FIFA men’s world cup trophy is up for grabs, four years after France claimed the right to call themselves world champions. The 22nd FIFA World Cup marks over 90 years of triumph and tragedy, heroes and villains, stunning goals and impossible saves, creating a showpiece to entertain the world over. A look at some of the iconic moments since beginning of the FIFA World cup. (Image: News18 Creative)At the inaugural tournament in 1930, Lucien Laurent scored the first goal in World Cup history for France. Uruguay beat Argentina in the final to claim the trophy from Jules Rimet. (Image: News18 Creative)17-year-old Pele made his World Cup debut in 1958, assisting Vava’s second goal – before becoming the youngest player to play in a World Cup final as Brazil defeated Sweden. (Image: News18 Creative)In 1974, Sweden defender Jan Olsson was bamboozled by Johan Cruyff’s brilliant dummy. Dutch master pretended to cross ball, before turning 180 degrees, and swerved it past the helpless Sweish defender. (Image: News18 Creative)In 1986, Diego Maradona scored infamous “Hand of God” goal after jumping to knock the ball past Peter Shilton with left hand in the quarter-final clash with England. (Image: News18 Creative)In 2006, Zinedine Zidane became fourth player dismissed in World Cup final after getting a red card for head-butting Marco Materazzi in chest – French captain’s last act on pitch. (Image: News18 Creative)FIFA World Cup 2018 was arguably one of the most entertaining tournaments with shock results, VAR controversy, set-piece goals galore and Cristiano Ronaldo hitting hat-trick against Spain. (Image: News18 Creative)