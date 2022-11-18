FIFA World Cup | A look at all the controversies surrounding the mega tournament

Moneycontrol News

Ever since Qatar won the rights to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the country has been engulfed in controversies, especially how a tiny nation of 3 million people with no soccer pedigree managed to win a secret vote to become host. (Image: News18 Creative)Two members of the 24-man FIFA executive committee that chooses the hosts were suspended before the 2010 ballot after being filmed offering their support for cash. (Image: News18 Creative)The tournament could help modernize the country’s image, make it a tourism and business destination. (Image: News18 Creative)Reports of inhumane treatment and unsafe working conditions of labourers in world cup infrastructure were recorded. (Image: News18 Creative)Allegedly, thousands of migrants have died suddenly and without investigation in the years since the country was awarded the tournament. (Image: News18 Creative)Homesexuality is officially illegal, offenders face fines and up to seven years of imprisonment. (Image: News18 Creative)FIFA, the World Cup, and Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy claim to be “committed to reducing and offsetting all carbon emissions”, and to put on a “carbon neutral FIFA World Cup.” (Image: News18 Creative)