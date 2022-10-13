FIFA World Cup 2022: Top 5 players to watch out for

Lionel Messi, Argentina: The seven-time world player of the year might have been saving his 35-year-old legs for one last push at a World Cup winner’s medal that, to many, would solidify him as soccer’s greatest player.Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal: He has won the European Championship but the leading scorer in men’s international soccer hasn’t played in a World Cup final, let alone won one.Kylian Mbappé, France: The star of the last World Cup at the age of 19 and he is only getting better. The speedy striker could match Brazil great Pelé in being a champion at his first two World Cups.Kevin De Bruyne, Belgium: Widely regarded as the world’s best midfielder, his driving runs are among the best sights in soccer. Belgium just has to hope he arrives healthy.Neymar, Brazil: Often overshadowed by Mbappé and Messi at Paris Saint-Germain, still the main man for Brazil. Watch out for tricks and flicks, and some histrionics, too.