    FIFA World Cup 2022: Top 5 players to watch out for

    Weeks before FIFA World Cup 2022 begins, here's a breakdown of the top five players.

    Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
    October 13, 2022 / 06:53 PM IST
    Lionel Messi, Argentina: The seven-time world player of the year might have been saving his 35-year-old legs for one last push at a World Cup winner’s medal that, to many, would solidify him as soccer’s greatest player.
    Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal: He has won the European Championship but the leading scorer in men’s international soccer hasn’t played in a World Cup final, let alone won one.
    Kylian Mbappé, France: The star of the last World Cup at the age of 19 and he is only getting better. The speedy striker could match Brazil great Pelé in being a champion at his first two World Cups.
    Kevin De Bruyne, Belgium: Widely regarded as the world’s best midfielder, his driving runs are among the best sights in soccer. Belgium just has to hope he arrives healthy.
    Neymar, Brazil: Often overshadowed by Mbappé and Messi at Paris Saint-Germain, still the main man for Brazil. Watch out for tricks and flicks, and some histrionics, too.
    Tags: #Argentina #Belgium #Brazil #Cristiano Ronaldo #FIFA World Cup #FIFA World Cup 2022 #France #Kevin De Bruyne #Kylian Mbappe #Lionel Messi #Neymar #Portugal #Qatar #Qatar 2022 #Slideshow
    first published: Oct 13, 2022 06:52 pm
