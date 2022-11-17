FIFA World Cup 2022 | Some great tactical innovations in football history

Moneycontrol News

The great thing about football is there are a million different ways to play it. Here are some of the greatest tactical innovations in football history. (Image: News18 Creative)Total Football, a tactic developed by Rinus Michels, a Dutch football player and coach who is regarded as one of the greatest managers of all-time. (Image: News18 Creative)In the 1970s, and especially during the 1974 World Cup, Total Football was applied with the greatest success. (Image: News18 Creative)Football used to be straightforward till Johan Cruyff and the famous Dutch team of the 70s showed how beautiful ‘organised chaos’ could be. (Image: News18 Creative)Tiki-taka tactic developed by former Dutch football player Johan Cruyff. The tactic is characterised by short passing and movement, working the ball through various channels, and maintaining possession. (Image: News18 Creative)Similar to the Total Football tactic, Johan Cruyff began to implement Tiki-taka during his tenure as manager of Barcelona from 1988 to 1996. (Image: News18 Creative)The German team that won the 2014 World Cup had deep Cruyffian (Van Gaalian) influences. (Image: News18 Creative)Gegenpressing or ‘counter press’ is a system that stress the need to win the ball high up the pitch. The tactic was developed by Ralf Rangnick, a German professional football coach and manager of Austrian National team. (Image: News18 Creative)The Gegenpressing tactic was perfected and populated by Jurgen Klopp, manager of Borussia Dortmund (2008-2015) and Premier League club Liverpool (2015 - present). (Image: News18 Creative)Gegenpressing has been the most revolutionary tactic in 21st-century football. (Image: News18 Creative)Joga Bonito tactic, based on the Brazilian and Portuguese game system, literally means ‘Beautiful Game’ in Portuguese. The tactic was implemented by Mario Zagallo, former player and manager of Brazil national team. (Image: News18 Creative)The Joga Bonito was passed down several generations in the Brazilian National team. (Image: News18 Creative)Verrou, which means ‘to lock’ in French, is an offensive type solely focused on demolishing the rival team deep inside. (Image: News18 Creative)WM tactic is a defensive tactic, where two players are in front of the goalkeeper as a cover to protect him from any oncoming attacks. (Image: News18 Creative)The catenaccio tactic, which is an improved version of the Verrou and WM systems, is a completely defensive football tactic. (Image: News18 Creative)