FIFA World Cup 2022 | Some facts about the most distinctive tournament in football history

For the first time ever, the Middle East will host the FIFA World Cup, the most important football tournament in the world, with Qatar serving as the venue. What makes FIFA 2022 one of the most distinctive tournaments in football history? Scroll down for the answers (Image: News18 Creative)To avoid potential health risks of playing in such extreme conditions, the dates were pushed back to November–December. (Image: News18 Creative)Eight stadiums across five Qatari cities will host 32 teams in 64 matches. Seven of the stadiums are new. (Image: News18 Creative)As many as 70,000 outdoor lights, three times those on the Eiffel Tower, will illuminate the world cup 2022. The stadiums have used 84,000 tonnes of structural steel. (Image: News18 Creative)A series of eight posters have been created in collaboration with Qatari artist Bouthayna Al Muftah to celebrate the sporting extravaganza. The main poster features the agal–a traditional headpiece worn in Qatar–with typography expressing the voices of a cheering crowd. (Image: News18 Creative)