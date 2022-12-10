In photos: Neymar breaks down after Brazil’s World Cup loss

Brazil World Cup dream ended on Friday after Croatia defeated them to storm into the semi-finals to face either Argentina or the Netherlands. The team's forward Neymar was in tears after the loss. (Image credit: AFP)Trembling with emotion, he said he could not "100 percent guarantee" that he would don the Brazilian jersey again. "I am not closing any doors on the national team but I am also not guaranteeing 100 percent that I will return," Neymar was quoted as saying by AFP. (Image credit: AFP)Neymar scored Brazil's only goal against Croatia, which they later matched. The 1-1 draw ended in Croatia winning 4-2. (Image credit: AFP)As heartbreaking as the game was, it saw Neymar level the iconic Pele as Brazil 's top male scorer of all-time with 77 goals. (Image credit: AFP)"I saw you grow, I cheered for you every day and I can finally congratulate you for reaching my number of goals with Brazil," Pele posted on Instagram. "We both know that this is more than a figure. Our biggest duty as athletes is to inspire. Inspire our teammates of today, the next generations and, above all, everyone who loves our sport." (Image credit: AFP)