    FIFA World Cup 2022: Highlights from Day 8

    Highlights from the eighth day of the World Cup in Qatar on November 27.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    November 28, 2022 / 11:59 AM IST
    Spain's Dani Olmo controls the ball, followed by Germany's Niklas Suele during the World Cup group E soccer match between Spain and Germany, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. (Source: AP)
    Spectators hold photos of Forman German international Mesut Ozil in the stands during the World Cup group E soccer match between Spain and Germany, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. (Source: AP)
    Germany's Niclas Fuellkrug celebrates after he scored his side's first goal during the World Cup group E soccer match between Spain and Germany, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. (Source: AP)
    Spain's Alvaro Morata celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the World Cup group E soccer match between Spain and Germany, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. (Source: AP)
    Spain's Nico Williams lays on the ground to support a defensive wall at a free kick during the World Cup group E soccer match between Spain and Germany, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. (Source: AP)
    Canada's Atiba Hutchinson, center, vies for the ball with Croatia's Marcelo Brozovic, left, and Luka Modric during the World Cup group F soccer match between Croatia and Canada, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar. (Source: AP)
    Morocco's Yahya Jabrane, top, celebrates with Abdelhamid Sabiri (11) after Sabiri scored a goal during the World Cup group F soccer match between Belgium and Morocco, at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar. (Source: AP)
    Japan's Ritsu Doan, right, and Costa Rica's Yeltsin Tejeda, left, challenge for the ball during the World Cup, group E soccer match between Japan and Costa Rica, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Source: AP)
    Japan's Ayase Ueda, left, and Costa Rica's Francisco Calvo fight for the ball during the World Cup, group E soccer match between Japan and Costa Rica, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Source: AP)
    Japan's Takuma Asano, foreground, reacts at the end of the World Cup, group E soccer match between Japan and Costa Rica, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Source: AP)
    first published: Nov 28, 2022 11:59 am