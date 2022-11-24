English
    FIFA World Cup 2022 | Highlights from Day 4

    Highlights from the fourth day of the World Cup in Qatar on November 23.

    Associated Press
    November 24, 2022 / 01:44 PM IST
    Japan's Maya Yoshida and Japan's Ko Itakura celebrate after their team scored the second goal during the World Cup group E soccer match between Germany and Japan, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar. (Image: AP)
    Japan's goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda makes a save during the World Cup group E soccer match between Germany and Japan, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar. (Image: AP)
    Spectators hold cell phones as they wait in the stands for the World Cup group F soccer match between Morocco and Croatia, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. (Image: AP)
    Germany's Antonio Ruediger, top right, heads the ball past Japan's Maya Yoshida, Japan's Takehiro Tomiyasu and Japan's goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda, from right, during the World Cup group E soccer match between Germany and Japan, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar. (Image: AP)
    Players from Germany pose for the team photo as they cover their mouth during the World Cup group E soccer match between Germany and Japan, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar. (Image: AP)
    Germany's David Raum, left, fights for the ball with Japan's Ritsu Doan during the World Cup group E soccer match between Germany and Japan, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar. (Image: AP)
    Spain's Marco Asensio, left, celebrates with Dani Olmo after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup group E soccer match between Spain and Costa Rica, at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar. (Image: AP)
    Croatia's Mario Pasalic, center, reaches for the ball during the World Cup group F soccer match between Morocco and Croatia, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. (Image: AP)
    Croatia's Marcelo Brozovic, left, Morocco's Selim Amallah, Croatia's Dejan Lovren, vie for the ball during the World Cup group F soccer match between Morocco and Croatia at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. (Image: AP)
    first published: Nov 24, 2022 01:44 pm