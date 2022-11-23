FIFA World Cup 2022: Highlights from Day 3

Associated Press

READ MORE

Lionel Messi looks disappointed during the World Cup group C soccer match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. (Image: AP)Argentina's Lionel Messi, right, leaves the pitch as Saudi Arabia's Mohammed Al-Burayk, left, and teammate Abdulelha Al-Malki celebrate after their win in the World Cup group C soccer match at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. (Image: AP)Denmark's Joakim Maehle, left, vies for the ball with Tunisia's Wajdi Kechrida during the World Cup group D soccer match between Denmark and Tunisia, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Image: AP)Tunisia's goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen reaches for the ball during the World Cup group D soccer match between Denmark and Tunisia, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Image: AP)Saudi Arabia's Salem Al-Dawsari, second left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup group C soccer match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. (Image: AP)Argentina's Angel Di Maria reaches for the ball during the World Cup group C soccer match with Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. (Image: AP)Poland's Grzegorz Krychowiak (10) and Mexico's Edson Alvarez go for a header during a World Cup group C soccer match at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar. (Image: AP)Mexico's Cesar Montes, right, and Edson Alvarez, centre, fight for the ball with Poland's Jakub Kiwior during the World Cup group C soccer match between Mexico and Poland, at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar. (Image: AP)France's Adrien Rabiot, first right, scores with a header during the World Cup group D soccer match between France and Australia, at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Image: AP)France's Olivier Giroud celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup group D soccer match between France and Australia, at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Image: AP)