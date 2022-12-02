FIFA World Cup 2022: Highlights from Day 12

Morocco's Sofyan Amrabat, left, and Canada's Alphonso Davies, right, challenge for the ball during the World Cup group F soccer match between Canada and Morocco at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar. (Source: AP)

Croatia's Ivan Perisic (4) goes up for the ball against Belgium's Romelu Lukaku, left, Axel Witsel, bottom left, and Toby Alderweireld, right, during the World Cup group F soccer match between Croatia and Belgium at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Source: AP)

Belgium's Leandro Trossard, left, and Croatia's Josko Gvardiol fight for the ball during the World Cup group F soccer match between Croatia and Belgium at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Source: AP)

Croatia's Luka Modric, front, duels for the ball with Belgium's Jan Vertonghen during the World Cup group F soccer match between Croatia and Belgium at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Source: AP)

Japan players celebrate after defeating Spain 2-1 in the World Cup group E soccer match between Japan and Spain, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar. (Source: AP)

Japan's Ritsu Doan celebrates scoring his side's first goal during a World Cup group E soccer match at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar. (Source: AP)

Germany's Kai Havertz, left, and Germany's Mario Goetze react after the World Cup group E soccer match between Costa Rica and Germany at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. (Source: AP)

Germany's team players leave the pitch after the World Cup group E soccer match between Costa Rica and Germany at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. (Source: AP)