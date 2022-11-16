FIFA World Cup 2022: World Cup moments that went down in history

France's Ousmane Dembele, Presnel Kimpembe, and Alphonse Areola celebrate winning the final against Croatia in Moscow, Russia, 2018. (Image: REUTERS/Michael Dalder)

Brazil's coach Luiz Felipe Scolari gestures to Bernard Duarte during their semi-final after Germany scored seven goals in a row in 2014. The 7-1 loss was the largest margin of defeat in the history of World Cup semi-finals. (Image: REUTERS/David Gray)

Italy's Giorgio Chiellini shows his shoulder, claiming he was bitten by Uruguay's Luis Suarez, during their Group D match, 2014. (Image: REUTERS/Tony Gentile)

Germany celebrates after winning the final against Argentina, 2014. (Image: REUTERS/Damir Sagolj)

France's Thierry Henry lies alone on the pitch after their loss to Senegal in Seoul, 2002. Debutants Senegal produced one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history when they beat defending champions France 1-0 in the opening match of the tournament. (Image: REUTERS/Shaun Best)

Team USA players celebrate as Colombia's Andres Escobar scores an own goal at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles, 1994. Escobar was murdered upon returning home, possibly in retaliation for the goal. (Image: Action Images/via REUTERS)

Brazil's captain Dunga leads his victorious team on their lap of honor after winning the final against Italy, 1994. (Image: Action Images/via REUTERS)

World Cup champions Argentina, led by Diego Maradona, play Cameroon in Group B action, 1990. Cameroon stunned the world by defeating Argentina, heralding a new era in African soccer. (Image: Action Images/via REUTERS)

West Germany scores the winning penalty against Argentina in the final, 1990. It was the last World Cup to feature two German teams, as the country was reunified later in the year. (Image: Action Images/via REUTERS)

Argentina's Nery Pumpido and Daniel Passarella celebrate after victory over England in the quarter final, 1986. (Image: Action Images/Tony Marshall/via REUTERS)

Argentina's Diego Maradona celebrates as referee Romualdo Arppi Filho blows the final whistle during their World Cup Final against West Germany, 1986. (Image: Action Images/via REUTERS)

England's Bryan Robson reacts after missing an open goal during their Group D match against Czechoslovakia, 1982. (Image: Action Images/via REUTERS)

Italy's captain Dino Zoff lifts the trophy after defeating West Germany in the final, 1982. The 40-year-old goalkeeper is the oldest-ever World Cup winner. (Image: Action Images/via REUTERS)

Italy's Paolo Rossi scores against West Germany in the final, 1982. (Image: Action Images/via REUTERS)

Brazil's Pele celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Italy in the final, 1970. The finals were the first to be broadcast live around the world in colour. (Image: Action Images/via REUTERS)