FIFA World Cup 2022: France reach final after defeating Morocco 2-0

France players celebrate at the end of the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Morocco at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. France won 2-0 and will play Argentina in final on December 18. (Image: AP)

France's Kylian Mbappe hugs Morocco's Achraf Hakimi at the end of the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Morocco at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. (Image: AP)

Morocco's Yahia Attiyat Allah consoles a teammate at the end of the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Morocco at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. (Image: AP)

France's Randal Kolo Muani scores his side's second goal during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Morocco at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. (Image: AP)

France's Randal Kolo Muani is congratulated by teammates after scoring his team's second goal during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Morocco at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. (Image: AP)

Morocco soccer team fan, one waves a Palestinians flag, while watching on a big projection screen the World Cup semifinals soccer match between France and Morocco outside Al Bayt Stadium in Doha, Qatar. (Image: AP)

Morocco's Jawad El Yamiq, second right, fights for the ball with France's Raphael Varane, third right, and Randal Kolo Muani, right, during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Morocco at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. (Image: AP)

France's goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, right, and Morocco's Achraf Hakimi challenge for the ball during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Morocco at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. (Image: AP)

France's Ibrahima Konate, center, falls after colliding with Morocco's Selim Amallah in an attempt to score during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Morocco at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. (Image: AP)

Morocco's Noussair Mazraoui clears the ball during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Morocco at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. (Image: AP)

France's Olivier Giroud and Morocco's Noussair Mazraoui, right, vie for the ball during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Morocco at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. (Image: AP)

Morocco's Jawad El Yamiq, center, attempts a shot at goal during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Morocco at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. (Image: AP)

France's Kylian Mbappe reacts during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Morocco at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. (Image: AP)

Morocco's Jawad El Yamiq connects a bicycle kick during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Morocco at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. (Image: AP)

France's Theo Hernandez celebrates, with Olivier Giroud, left, after scoring the opening goal during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Morocco at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. (Image: AP)