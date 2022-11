The FIFA World Cup 2022 begins this weekend in Qatar and the attention of the football world will be on the first Middle Eastern nation to host the tournament. (Source: AP)

But football is not only about watching the world's greatest players compete on the biggest stage. The sport transcends the elite level and is really the people's game. (Source: AP)

Children and adults alike have kickabouts — some in organised matches at the grassroots level and others just for the fun of it on dirt roads and beaches. Wherever they can really. (Source: AP)

Some play barefoot or in sandals because they can’t afford the expensive footwear that professionals use. (Source: AP)

A boy in Buenos Aires tries to make a save with a huge mural of late Argentina great Diego Maradona on a building in the background. A group of girls in the United States play on a field wearing rainbow-colored socks. Afghan boys dribble on rocky and dusty ground in Kabul. (Source: AP)