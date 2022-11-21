FIFA World Cup 2022 | Ecuador fans cheer historic win after crushing hosts

Associated Press

Ecuadorians cheered and celebrated in Quito on November 20 as they watched on a large screen the national team win their first game of the FIFA World Cup. While Qatar's first-ever World Cup match ended in dismay for an overmatched team and with a place in unwanted soccer history, Ecuador fans felt an immense sense of pride. "(I'm) very happy, a great joy that the selection (team) gave us today. It's a true joy, the players are young, and they have a vision for the game," said fan Roberto Viana. The tournament opened on November 20 with Qatar getting outplayed in a 2-0 loss to Ecuador in front of 67,372 fans at Al Bayt Stadium. In 92 years of soccer's biggest event, a host team had never lost its opening game. Meanwhile, in Ecuador, crowds of men, women and children donning their national jerseys waved flags and grinned widely as they watched the match.