    FIFA World Cup 2022 | Ecuador fans cheer historic win after crushing hosts

    In 92 years of soccer's biggest event, a host team had never lost its opening game

    Associated Press
    November 21, 2022 / 12:19 PM IST
    Ecuadorians cheered and celebrated in Quito on November 20 as they watched on a large screen the national team win their first game of the FIFA World Cup. (Source: AP)
    While Qatar's first ever World Cup match ended in dismay for an overmatched team and with a place in unwanted soccer history, Ecuador fans felt an immense sense of pride. (Source: AP)
    "(I'm) very happy, a great joy that the selection (team) gave us today. It's a true joy, the players are young, and they have a vision for the game," said fan Roberto Viana. (Source: AP)
    The tournament opened on November 20 with Qatar getting outplayed in a 2-0 loss to Ecuador in front of 67,372 fans at Al Bayt Stadium. (Source: AP)
    In 92 years of soccer's biggest event, a host team had never lost its opening game. (Source: AP)
    Meanwhile in Ecuador, crowds of men, women and children donning their national jerseys waved flags and grinned widely as they watched the match. (Source: AP)
