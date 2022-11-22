FIFA World Cup 2022 Day 2| Here's how England, Netherlands net their first wins, Wales-US tie a draw
Associated Press
Nov 22, 2022 / 12:24 PM IST
England tame Iran 6-2, Wales and the US share honours 1-1 and the Netherlands get better of Senegal at 2-1 on Day 2 of the World Cup in Qatar on November 21
(Image: AP)
England's Bukayo Saka celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup Group B match between England and Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, November 21. England demolished Iran 6-2 in a high-scoring game. (Image: AP)
Tim Weah of the United States, left, clears the ball in front of Wales' Neco Williams during the World Cup, group B soccer match between the United States and Wales, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar, November 21. (Image: AP)
England's Raheem Sterling scores his side's third goal during the World Cup group B soccer match between England and Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, November 21. (Image: AP)
Iran's goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand collides with Iran's Majid Hosseini, right, during the World Cup group B soccer match between England and Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, November 21. (Image: AP)
Cody Gakpo of the Netherlands, right, scores the opening goal during the World Cup, Group A soccer match between Senegal and Netherlands at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, November 21. The Netherlands beat Senegal 2-0. (Image: AP)
Wales' Gareth Bale celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the World Cup, Group B soccer match between the United States and Wales, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar, November 21. The match ended in a 1-1 draw. (Image: AP)
Wales' Neco Williams, left, challenges for the ball with Weston McKennie of the United States during the World Cup, Group B soccer match between the United States and Wales, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar, November 21. (Image: AP)
Steven Berghuis of the Netherlands eyes the ball during the World Cup, group A soccer match between Senegal and Netherlands at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, November 21. (Image: AP)
A fan of Senegal team cheers before the start of the World Cup group A soccer match between Senegal and Netherlands at the Al Thumama Stadium, in Doha, Qatar, November 21. (Image: AP)
Argentina's soccer fans gather holding a life-size cutout figure of late soccer star Diego Maradona on the eve of the World Cup group C soccer match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia, in Doha, November 21. (Image: AP)