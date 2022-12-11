FIFA World Cup 2022 Day 19 | Morocco down Portugal to become first African side to reach semis, France beat England

Associated Press

Morocco's Youssef En-Nesyri, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Morocco and Portugal, at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on December 10, 2022. Morocco made history to become the first African country to enter the World Cup semifinals after they beat Portugal 1-0. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)Morocco's Youssef En-Nesyri , left, heads the ball to score the opening goal next to Portugal's goalkeeper Diogo Costa, right, during the quarterfinal soccer match between Morocco and Portugal on Dec. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)Morocco's Bilal El Khannous, right, fights for the ball with Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Morocco and Portugal. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after he failed to score a goal during the quarterfinal match between Morocco and Portugal on Dec. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)Morocco's players celebrate after winning the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Morocco and Portugal. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)Morocco's head coach Walid Regragui is thrown in the air by players after the quarterfinal soccer match between Morocco and Portugal, at Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar on Dec. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)Moroccan players celebrate in front of their supporters after their win in the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match against Portugal on Dec. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)France's Adrien Rabiot, top, and Olivier Giroud celebrate after England's Harry Kane missed a penalty kick during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between England and France, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)England's Harry Kane is comforted by head coach Gareth Southgate after losing 1-2 against France during the quarterfinal soccer match between England and France on Dec. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)France players celebrate their team victory over England at the end of the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between England and France, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar on Dec. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)