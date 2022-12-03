FIFA World Cup 2022 Day 13: Another surprise as South Korea beat Portugal to make it to Round of 16

Associated Press

South Korea's team players celebrate after the World Cup group H soccer match between South Korea and Portugal, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic).Uruguay's Giorgian de Arrascaeta celebrates his second goal during the Group H match against Ghana at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar on Dec. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez). Though Uruguay won 2-0, it wasn't enough for them to move into the next round.Uruguay's Jose Gimenez argues with the referee at the end of the match against Ghana at the Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar on Dec. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)Brazil's Gabriel Martinelli, right, vies for the ball with Cameroon's Collins Fai during the World Cup group G match between Cameroon and Brazil, at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Dec. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Andre Penner). Cameroon stunned Brazil 1-0.Ghana's Mohammed Salisu, right, challenges Uruguay's Luis Suarez during a World Cup group H match at the Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar on December 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)South Korean team celebrates after the game match against South Korea and Portugal, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar on Dec. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)Portugal's William Carvalho, left, and South Korea's Son Jun-ho challenge for the ball at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan , Qatar on Dec. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)Uruguay's Luis Suarez cries at the end of the World Cup group H match against Ghana, as the team crashed out of the World Cup. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)Cameroon's Tolo Nouhou, on the ground, takes his place on the wall before a free kick during the match against Brazil. The African nation's upset win, however, didn't take them to the Round of 16, ending their World Cup. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)Cameroon's Vincent Aboubakar, left, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the match between Cameroon and Brazil, at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Dec. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)