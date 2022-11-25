FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil fans celebrate team’s victory in opening match against Serbia

Moneycontrol News

Five-time champion Brazil announced their arrival in style as they defeated Serbia to go top of Group G in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar on November 24. (Image: AP)Richarlison scored two goals in the space of nine minutes as Brazil overpowered Serbia in the second half to clinch victory by 2-0 in the Group G game. (Image: AP)Huge crowds of fans at the Lusail Stadium celebrated the Brazil team's victory in their opening World Cup game. Fans are hopeful that Brazil will bring home their FIFA World Cup trophy for the sixth time. (Image: Reuters)At the end of the World Cup group G match between Brazil and Serbia, Brazil’s soccer players greeted fans at the Lusail Stadium. (Image: Reuters)Fans celebrate in a Volkswagen Kombi vehicle decorated for the World Cup, after Brazil defeated Serbia on November 24. (Image: Reuters)Fans of both the teams were in high spirits ahead of Brazil vs Serbia FIFA World Cup match, as they gathered at the Lusail Stadium in huge numbers. (Image: Reuters)