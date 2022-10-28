FIFA World Cup 2022 | A look at some brand-new elements that make the Qatar edition unique

A one-of-a-kind FIFA World Cup is approaching with less than a month remaining until the opening kickoff of the top-tier international football contest. Here are the brand-new elements that make this World Cup truly unique:

The first-ever FIFA World Cup to be hosted in the Middle East, in Qatar. FIFA World Cup tournaments are usually held during the summer in the Northern Hemisphere and come after the end of the football season in Europe.

Semi-automated offside technology is an evolution of the VAR systems that have been implemented across the world. This is the first time it will be used in a World Cup.

The option for a team to make up to five substitutions every game, instead of three, will make its debut in the Qatar World Cup

Following the five-subs rule, in this World Cup, teams are allowed to have a 26-man squad, instead of the usual 23.