F1 race driver Romain Grosjean survives horror crash at Bahrain Grand Prix

Formula One driver Romain Grosjean was involved in a horrific crash that left his car engulfed in flames at the Bahrain Grand Prix on November 29, causing the race to be halted. On the first lap, Grosjean veered off the track after the third corner following some contact with Daniil Kvyat and his Haas car ploughed into the barriers, exploding on impact and breaking in half.