Euro 2020 Semi-final: Italy beat Spain on penalties to reach final

Euro 2020: Italy is through to the finals of the European football championship. They did not play the way they were expected to throughout regulation time. But once the match went into penalties, their chutzpah got them over the line and Spain crumbled under pressure. (Image: Reuters)

Despite being the more attacking side, it was Italy who drew first blood, when Chiesa curled a shot, reminiscent of what Insigne did against Belgium, in the 60th minute. (Image: Reuters)

Spain responded well and substitute Morata gave them the equaliser in the 80th minute after some good link-up play with Dani Olmo. (Image: Reuters)

Italy rose to the occasion as the game got pushed into penalties, as Spain once again let their nerves get the better of them. (Image: Reuters)

Lack of creativity in the midfield as well meant that Spain took advantage and led by Busquets, they ran rings around the Italian half were much of the game was played. Italy looked tired as they chased Spain’s Pedri and Dani Olmo with the youngsters getting the better of them on numerous occasions. (Image: Reuters)

Italy looked to break on the counter. After some attacking play from Spain, Donnarumma collected the ball and sent in to play. Verratti released Immobile up front with a great pass. But Laporte slid in to block Immobile’s shot, but the ball fell to Chiesa, who sent a curled shot with his right foot into goal as Unai Simon watched on. (Image: Reuters)

After levelling the match, Spain shifted gears and were on a roll with relentless attempts on goal, but were once again unable to find the back of the net. Both teams had a couple of chances during extra-time, but with the scores level at 1-1 at the end of regulation time and extra-time, it was time for penalties. (Image: Reuters)