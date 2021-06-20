Euro 2020: Robert Lewandowski neutralises Morata strike to hand Poland 1-1 draw against Spain

Spain were again haunted by their inability to finish off chances as they drew 1-1 with Poland on Saturday after missing a second-half penalty to leave their hopes of making the Euro 2020 knockout stage hanging in the balance.

Alvaro Morata gave Spain the lead in the 25th minute.

Poland, who had hit the woodwork twice in the first half, deservedly drew level with a towering header from Robert Lewandowski in the 54th.

Spain were given a penalty soon after but Gerard Moreno blasted his shot against the post and Morata scuffed the rebound wide, leaving Luis Enrique's side cursing their profligacy just as in their goalless opening draw with Sweden.

Saturday's draw left Spain third in Group E with two points and needing a win against Slovakia on Wednesday to guarantee their place in the next round.

Poland are bottom with one point but head into their final game against Sweden with a chance of reaching the last 16.