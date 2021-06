Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group A - Wales v Switzerland - Wales' Kieffer Moore celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates. Moore headed in a cross from Joe Morrell in the 74th minute to give the Welsh a 1-1 draw with Switzerland on Saturday at the European Championship. Breel Embolo had put the Swiss in the lead with his own header about 25 minutes earlier. (REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko)

Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group A - Wales v Switzerland - Switzerland dominated possession but wasted numerous chances before Embolo scored the opening goal in the 49th minute. First he won a corner when his shot was pushed wide after a solo run, then rose above his marker to head in a cross from Xherdan Shaqiri. (REUTERS/Dan Mullan)

Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group A - Wales v Switzerland - The Swiss pushed for a winning goal after Moore's header and thought they had one when Mario Gavranovic put the ball in the net, but it was ruled offside on video review as the Welsh fans sang the praises of VAR. Wales goalkeeper Danny Ward made a fine save to tip another Embolo header over the bar shortly after. (REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko)

Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group A - Wales v Switzerland - Wales, which reached the semifinals at Euro 2016, has avoided defeat in seven of nine games under interim coach Robert Page. He is in charge for Euro 2020 while Ryan Giggs awaits trial in January on charges of assaulting two women and exerting controlling and coercive behavior. (REUTERS/Tolga Bozoglu)

Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group A - Wales v Switzerland - Wales and Switzerland have one point each and will both still face Turkey in Baku, where the Turks are likely to have a large number of traveling fans and strong local support. (REUTERS/Tolga Bozoglu)

Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group A - Wales v Switzerland - “We showed a lot of fight, determination,” Wales captain Gareth Bale said. “We have to use this a springboard now to the next game.” (REUTERS/Dan Mullan)