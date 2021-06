Matteo Pessina scored the only goal and Italy extended its unbeaten streak to a record-tying 30 matches with a 1-0 victory over Wales on Sunday at the European Championship.

Italy, which won its opening two matches 3-0, finished Group A with a perfect nine points.

Wales defender Ethan Ampadu was sent off with a questionable straight red card for stepping on Federico Bernardeschi’s ankle 10 minutes into the second half.

Chasing only its second European title, Italy will play the second-place team from Group C at Wembley Stadium in London next Saturday. Wales will play the second-place team from Group B in Amsterdam.

Besides equaling the team’s 30-match unbeaten record after failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, the victory also marked Italy’s 11th straight win and clean sheet.