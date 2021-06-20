Euro 2020: Germany thwart Portugal 4-2 in a nightmare game for defenders

Germany are back and boy did they announce it in style. Many had written off the 2014 FIFA World Champions after their 1-0 loss against France in the opening fixture of Euro 2020. But they came back in style to outclass Portugal 4-2 to blow the points table wide open in Group F with all four teams standing a chance to make it to the knockout stage.

France's 1-1 draw with Hungary earlier in Budapest and Germany's win mean there is all to play for in Wednesday's final group games when the Germans host Hungary and the French meet holders Portugal.

Germany led the attack in the first 15 minutes, but a goal from Cristiano Ronaldo changed all that and Germany looked like they could buckle under the pressure.

Germany believed and attacked with intent. They attacked relentlessly and it was Portugal who caved and let in two own goals courtesy of Ruben Dias and Guerreiro to give Germany the lead at halftime.

A Kai Havertz goal underlined Germany's dominance

Robin Gosens capped his man-of-the-match display by heading in Germany's fourth goal to add to his two assists.

Portugal hit back when Diogo Jota tapped in Ronaldo's hooked volley to make it 4-2 with 23 minutes left. Germany continued their domination of Portugal, who they have now beaten five consecutive times at World Cup or European Championship finals since Euro 2000.