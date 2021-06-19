Euro 2020: Czech Republic closes in on last 16 with a stalemate against Croatia

The Czech Republic closed in on the Euro 2020 knockouts on Friday as a bloodied and battered Patrik Schick netted a first-half penalty to help them secure a 1-1 draw with Croatia, whose own qualification hopes will go down to the wire.

Patrick Schick, who took his tally for the tournament to three, picked himself off the turf and wiped the blood from his nose and mouth before burying a 37th minute spot kick, awarded after Dejan Lovren's flailing elbow clattered into the striker's face.

That was not enough to secure victory, however, as Ivan Perisic's superb leveller shortly after the break gave Croatia renewed hope of making it through.

The result left the Czechs with four points from their two games and a giant step closer to booking their spot in the last 16. They face England in their final game at Wembley on Tuesday knowing victory would see them top the group while defeat would probably not be fatal.

For Croatia, who have one point, the situation is more pressing. They face Scotland at Hampden Park in their final outing knowing defeat would end their campaign, while victory would put them in a good position to reach the knockouts.