In Pics | Euro 2020: Belgium beats Finland 2-0 to complete perfect play

Euro 2020: Belgium will play one of the four third-place finishers in the round of 16 in Sevilla on Sunday, with coach Roberto Martinez having more options after seeing Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard and Axel Witsel — three key players — proving their fitness after recent injuries.

Moneycontrol News
June 22, 2021 / 08:45 AM IST
Euro 2020: Belgium will play one of the four third-place finishers in the round of 16 in Sevilla on Sunday, with coach Roberto Martinez having more options after seeing Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard and Axel Witsel — three key players — proving their fitness after recent injuries.(Image: Reuters)
Three straight wins, seven goals and its top players with game time in their legs. For Belgium, the group stage at the European Championship could hardly have gone better. The world’s top-ranked team beat Finland 2-0 on Monday to finish in first place in Group B and join Italy and the Netherlands in qualifying with maximum points. (Image: Reuters)
Finland finished in third place in its first appearance at a major tournament, nipped by Denmark after its 4-1 victory over Russia in Copenhagen. (Image: Reuters)
Belgium's second goal, scored by Romelu Lukaku in the 81st minute for his third at Euro 2020, could prove significant because it left the Finns as the worst third-place team in the three completed groups. They have only a small chance of qualifying as one of four best third-place finishers. (Image: Reuters)
Finland was on its way to the draw that would have secured the team second place in the group when goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky had the misfortune of scoring a cruel own-goal in the 74th minute. A header from Belgium defender Thomas Vermaelen bounced down and hit the post, rebounded onto the outstretched hand of Hradecky, and went over the line before he had chance to scoop it away. Hradecky fell to his knees in anguish. (Image: Reuters)
Belgium will play one of the four third-place finishers in the round of 16 in Sevilla on Sunday, with coach Roberto Martinez having more options after seeing Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard and Axel Witsel — three key players — proving their fitness after recent injuries. (Image: Reuters)
Belgium hadn’t pushed too hard by then, knowing a draw guaranteed first place, but Lukaku thought he had scored in the 65th minute when he collected a pass, again from De Bruyne, and slotted home a finish from 10 meters. It was ruled out after a video review by a marginal offside call, prompting a huge roar from the Finland fans, many of whom threw bottles toward — but not onto — the field. (Image: Reuters)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #angry birds finland #Belgium #Finland #gallery #Slideshow
first published: Jun 22, 2021 08:36 am

