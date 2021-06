A chaotic 15-minute span for Christoph Baumgartner gave Austria the win they wanted and the advancement they craved. The midfielder was involved in a clash of heads early in the first half, then scored the only goal in Austria’s 1-0 victory over Ukraine at the European Championship on June 21. [Image: Reuters]

Baumgartner jumped to clear a corner in the 17th minute but was knocked to the ground after colliding head-to-head with Illia Zabarnyi. He was given medical attention and was cleared to continue playing. Four minutes later, he knocked in a corner from Austria captain David Alaba on the other end to give his team a lead it was to carry to the final whistle. [Image: Reuters]

Baumgartner did not make it that far, however. He was replaced in the 32nd minute, walking off the field while holding his head. “He's OK,” Austria coach Franco Foda said. “He had some problems before he scored the goal but luckily, he stayed on the pitch, scored the goal. After that, he felt dizzy and we just decided to take him off the pitch. He scored the goal so I'm very happy with him.” [Image: Reuters]

Austria came into Euro 2020 with zero wins, two draws, and only one goal scored from regular play in six games played in the 2008 and 2016 editions of the European Championship. A 3-1 victory over North Macedonia in the opening group match was the team’s first victory at a major tournament in 31 years. Despite a 2-0 loss to the Netherlands, the Austrians finished in second place in Group C behind the Dutch and will next play against Italy in London on June 26. [Image: Reuters]

Ukraine tried to attack in the second half and Austria goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann saved a goal-bound header from teammate Stefan Lainer, who was under pressure following substitute Viktor Tsygankov’s cross in the second half. [Image: Reuters]