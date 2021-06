Hungary dug deep to salvage a point to keep their hopes of making it to the knockout stages of Euro 2020.

France were dominant in the game, creating plenty of chances, but lacked the final touch to make the difference.

Attila Fiola gave the home side the lead in injury time in the first half.

Antoine Griezmann levelled in the 67th minute. Both teams will have to do it all in the final game of their group stage fixtures to make it to the knockout stages.

France attacked with intent in the first half. But just like their opening fixture, Hungary were equal to the task in defence.

France looked nervy as the second half started. Griezmann send a cross long and Mbappe had the ball stolen easily from his feet by Hungary. That showed how edgy France had become following the opening goal.