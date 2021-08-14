EPL 2021 | Manchester United thrashes Leeds United by 5-1 at Old Trafford, here's all action in pics

Fans arrive ahead of the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Leeds United at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on August 14, 2021. (PC-Adrian DENNIS / AFP)

Manchester United fans celebrate the final score during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Leeds United at Old Trafford in Manchester. (Adrian DENNIS / AFP)

Manchester United's French midfielder Paul Pogba controls the ball during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Leeds United at Old Trafford in Manchester. (Adrian DENNIS / AFP)

Manchester United fans celebrate during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Leeds United at Old Trafford in Manchester. (Adrian DENNIS / AFP)

Manchester United's Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes (L) scores his team's opening goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Leeds United at Old Trafford in Manchester. (Adrian DENNIS / AFP)

Manchester United's Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes celebrates with teammates after he scores his team's third goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Leeds United at Old Trafford in Manchester. (Adrian DENNIS / AFP)

Manchester United's French midfielder Paul Pogba controls the ball during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Leeds United. (Adrian DENNIS / AFP)

Leeds United's Northern Irish midfielder Stuart Dallas (top) vies with Manchester United's Welsh midfielder Daniel James during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Leeds United at Old Trafford in Manchester. (Adrian DENNIS / AFP)

Manchester United's English striker Jadon Sancho meets the fans during the English Premier League football match. (Adrian DENNIS / AFP)