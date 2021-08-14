MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsSports

EPL 2021 | Manchester United thrashes Leeds United by 5-1 at Old Trafford, here's all action in pics

Bruno Fernandes scored a hat-trick and Paul Pogba provided four assists as Manchester United thrashed Leeds 5-1 at a packed Old Trafford on Saturday to get their Premier League season off to a flying start.

AFP
August 14, 2021 / 09:59 PM IST
Fans arrive ahead of the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Leeds United at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on August 14, 2021. (PC-Adrian DENNIS / AFP)
Fans arrive ahead of the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Leeds United at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on August 14, 2021. (PC-Adrian DENNIS / AFP)
Manchester United fans celebrate the final score during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Leeds United at Old Trafford in Manchester. (Adrian DENNIS / AFP)
Manchester United fans celebrate the final score during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Leeds United at Old Trafford in Manchester. (Adrian DENNIS / AFP)
Manchester United's French midfielder Paul Pogba controls the ball during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Leeds United at Old Trafford in Manchester. (Adrian DENNIS / AFP)
Manchester United's French midfielder Paul Pogba controls the ball during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Leeds United at Old Trafford in Manchester. (Adrian DENNIS / AFP)
Manchester United fans celebrate during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Leeds United at Old Trafford in Manchester. (Adrian DENNIS / AFP)
Manchester United fans celebrate during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Leeds United at Old Trafford in Manchester. (Adrian DENNIS / AFP)
Manchester United's Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes (L) scores his team's opening goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Leeds United at Old Trafford in Manchester. (Adrian DENNIS / AFP)
Manchester United's Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes (L) scores his team's opening goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Leeds United at Old Trafford in Manchester. (Adrian DENNIS / AFP)
Manchester United's Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes celebrates with teammates after he scores his team's third goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Leeds United at Old Trafford in Manchester. (Adrian DENNIS / AFP)
Manchester United's Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes celebrates with teammates after he scores his team's third goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Leeds United at Old Trafford in Manchester. (Adrian DENNIS / AFP)
Manchester United's French midfielder Paul Pogba controls the ball during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Leeds United. (Adrian DENNIS / AFP)
Manchester United's French midfielder Paul Pogba controls the ball during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Leeds United. (Adrian DENNIS / AFP)
Leeds United's Northern Irish midfielder Stuart Dallas (top) vies with Manchester United's Welsh midfielder Daniel James during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Leeds United at Old Trafford in Manchester. (Adrian DENNIS / AFP)
Leeds United's Northern Irish midfielder Stuart Dallas (top) vies with Manchester United's Welsh midfielder Daniel James during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Leeds United at Old Trafford in Manchester. (Adrian DENNIS / AFP)
Manchester United's English striker Jadon Sancho meets the fans during the English Premier League football match. (Adrian DENNIS / AFP)
Manchester United's English striker Jadon Sancho meets the fans during the English Premier League football match. (Adrian DENNIS / AFP)
Manchester United's English striker Jadon Sancho controls the ball during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Leeds United. (Adrian DENNIS / AFP)
Manchester United's English striker Jadon Sancho controls the ball during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Leeds United. (Adrian DENNIS / AFP)
AFP
Tags: #Bruno Fernandes #EPL 2021 #Leeds United #Manchester United #Old Trafford #Paul Pogba #Slideshow
first published: Aug 14, 2021 09:21 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | How to Lead Startup Investments?

The Private Market Show | How to Lead Startup Investments?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.