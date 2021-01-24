Coronavirus | Postponed Tokyo Olympics to open in just 6 months

The Tokyo Olympics put off due to the coronavirus outbreak open in just six months. Local organisers and the International Olympic Committee say they will go ahead on July 23 but it’s still unclear how this will happen with virus cases surging in Tokyo and elsewhere. (Image: AP)

Venues around Tokyo are mostly shuttered and quiet and may remain that way for a few months until local organisers give more explicit details about how they will pull off the games during a pandemic. More details are expected early in the spring, when the torch relay begins from northern Japan. (Image: AP)

That event is set for March 25 and involves 10,000 runners headed to Tokyo over four months. It’s hard to imagine the torch relay starting if the Olympics were not to follow. (Image: AP)

The Olympics are enormous, the numbers staggering. They involve 11,000 athletes and the paralympics add another 4,400. The athletes represent 206 nations or territories. In addition, tens of thousands of others are involved, including coaches, judges, administrators, media and broadcasters. (Image: AP)

It’s still unclear if fans will be allowed at venues and increasingly doubtful that fans from abroad will be allowed to enter Japan. (Image: AP)

Recent polls show about 80 percent of the Japanese public think the Olympics should be cancelled or postponed again. The International Olympic Committee has said the games will not be postponed again and will be canceled if they cannot be held. (Image: AP)

The Olympics have been canceled five times—all in wartime. The 1916, 1940 and 1944 Summer Olympics were cancelled, as were the 1940 and 1944 Winter Olympics. (Image: AP)