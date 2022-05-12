Construction of Odisha’s Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium is underway

Moneycontrol News

Odisha is constructing India's largest hockey stadium - Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium - in Rourkela for World Cup 2023. (Source: ANI)Odisha Government's new hockey stadium, Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, which is underway in Rourkela, will have seating capacity of 20,000 and all modern facilities. The stadium has been named after freedom fighter 'Birsa Munda'. (Source: ANI)After the spectacular success of the Men's Hockey World Cup 2018, Odisha is gearing up to host consecutive Men's Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13 to 29 next year. (Source: ANI)As per the Odisha Sports Department, the stadium complex is spread over 35 acres of land on the campus of the Biju Patnaik University of Technology in Rourkela. It will set a new benchmark in global stadium design for hockey, offering one of the finest spectator experiences in the world, the department official said. (Source: ANI)