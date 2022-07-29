Commonwealth Games 2022 | Some stunning moments from the opening ceremony

Moneycontrol News

The Commonwealth Games 2022 began with a dazzling opening ceremony on July 28 in Birmingham, England. The Commonwealth Games is a multi-sport Olympic-style event made up of mostly former British colonies. As many as 72 countries and territories are being represented in the sporting event. More than 5,000 athletes have arrived in England for the competition and it has been reported that more than 1 million tickets have been sold. (Image: Reuters)Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, stand next to the President of the Commonwealth Games Federation Dame Louise Martin, Director of Birmingham Organizing Committee for the 2022 Commonwealth Games John Crabtree and director and chair of Commonwealth Games England Ian Metcalfe during the opening ceremony at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, England. (Image: AP)The Red Arrows fly over the crowd during the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, England. (Image: AP)Pakistani activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai addresses the crowd during the opening ceremony. (Image: AP)Actors perform during the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony at the Alexander stadium in Birmingham, England. (Image: AP)Cast members perform with a giant mechanical bull during the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony at the Alexander stadium in Birmingham. (Image: AP)A giant puppet depicting Edwin Elgar is seen during the opening ceremony at the Alexander Stadium, in Birmingham, England. (Image: AP)Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games. (Image: AP)Ginny Lemon performs during the opening ceremony. (Image: AP)Actors at the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony at the Alexander stadium in Birmingham. (Image: AP)Indian athletes enter the stadium during the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony at the Alexander stadium. Indian contingent behind was led by badminton star PV Sindhu and field hockey team captain Manpreet Singh. (Image: Reuters)Athletes from crisis-hit Sri Lanka enter the stadium. (Image: AP)Team New Zealand enters the Alexander Stadium. (Image: AP)Australia's team members enter the stadium. (Image: AP)The athletes of Kenya enter the stadium during the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony. (Image: AP)Team Canada enters the Alexander Stadium. (Image: AP)The athletes of Pakistan during the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. (Image: AP)Team Cameroon enter the Alexander Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. (Image: AP)Athletes of Jamaica enter the stadium during the Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony. (Image: AP)The athletes of Lesotho enter the stadium during the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony at the Alexander stadium in Birmingham, England. (Image: AP)The athletes of Scotland enter the stadium during the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony at the Alexander stadium. (Image: AP)