English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsSports

    Commonwealth Games 2022 | Murali Sreeshankar wins historic silver in men’s long jump for India

    Sreeshankar gave India its first medal in the event since Suresh Babu won bronze in 1978.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 05, 2022 / 01:05 PM IST
    Murali Sreeshankar shrugged off any disappointment of missing out on men's long jump gold at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on August 4 as he reflected on winning India's first medal in the event. (Source: AP)
    Murali Sreeshankar shrugged off any disappointment of missing out on men's long jump gold at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on August 4 as he reflected on winning India's first medal in the event. (Source: AP)
    Sreeshankar gave India their first medal in the event since Suresh Babu won bronze in 1978. (Source: AP)
    Sreeshankar gave India its first medal in the event since Suresh Babu won bronze in 1978. (Source: AP)
    Sreeshankar makes an attempt in the Men's long jump final during the athletics competition in the Alexander Stadium. (Source: AP)
    Sreeshankar makes an attempt in the men's long jump final during the athletics competition in the Alexander Stadium. (Source: AP)
    The 23 year-old recorded 8.08 metres - exactly the same as Laquan Nairn of the Bahamas, but lost out by virtue of an inferior second best jump. (Source: AP)
    The 23 year-old recorded 8.08 metres - exactly the same as Laquan Nairn of the Bahamas, but lost out by virtue of an inferior second best jump. (Source: AP)
    Bahamas' Laquan Nairn (C), South Africa's Jovan van Vuuren (L) and India's Sreeshankar Sreeshankar pose with their flags after the men's long jump final athletics event at the Alexander Stadium, in Birmingham on day seven of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, central England, on August 4. (Source: AFP)
    Bahamas' Laquan Nairn (C), South Africa's Jovan van Vuuren (L) and India's Sreeshankar Sreeshankar pose with their flags after the men's long jump final athletics event at the Alexander Stadium, in Birmingham on day seven of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, central England, on August 4. (Source: AFP)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #2022 Commonwealth Games #Birmingham #Commonwealth Games 2022 #CWG 2022 #Murali Sreeshankar #Slideshow #Sports #World News
    first published: Aug 5, 2022 01:05 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.