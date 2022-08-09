English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsSports

    Commonwealth Games 2022 | Meet Indian gold medal winners

    India has won 61 medals at the Commonwealth Games 2022, including 22 gold, 16 silver, and 23 bronze. Meet the medal winners.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 09, 2022 / 07:26 PM IST
    Lovely Choubey, Pinki Kaushik Singh, Nayanmoni Saikia and Rupa Rani Tirkey won gold in the Women's Fours Lawn Bowls final. Sharath Kamal Achanta, Harmeet Desai, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Sanil Shetty won Gold in the Men's Team Table Tennis final.
    Lovely Choubey, Pinki Kaushik Singh, Nayanmoni Saikia and Rupa Rani Tirkey won gold in the Women's Fours Lawn Bowls final.
    Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Sanil Shetty won Gold in the Men's Team Table Tennis final.
    Sharath Kamal Achanta and Sreeja Akula won gold medal in the Table Tennis Mixed Doubles. Satwik Sairaj and Chirag Shetty won gold in Badminton Men's Doubles.
    Sharath Kamal Achanta and Sreeja Akula won gold medal in the Table Tennis Mixed Doubles.
    Satwik Sairaj and Chirag Shetty won gold in Badminton Men's Doubles.
    Sharath Kamal won gold in Table Tennis Men's Singles. Lakshya Sen won gold in Badminton Men's Singles
    Sharath Kamal won gold in Table Tennis Men's Singles.
    Lakshya Sen won gold in Badminton Men's Singles
    PV Sindhu won gold in Badminton Women's Singles. Nikhat Zareen won gold in Boxing Women's Light Flyweight.
    PV Sindhu won gold in Badminton Women's Singles.
    Nikhat Zareen won gold in Boxing Women's Light Flyweight.
    Eldhose Paul won gold in Athletics men's Triple Jump. Nitu Ghanghas won gold in Boxing Women's Minimum Weight.
    Eldhose Paul won gold in Athletics men's Triple Jump.
    Nitu Ghanghas won gold in Boxing Women's Minimum Weight.
    Amit Panghal won gold in Boxing Men's Flyweight. Bhavina Patel win gold in Para Table Tennis Women's Singles C3-5.
    Amit Panghal won gold in Boxing Men's Flyweight.
    Bhavina Patel win gold in Para Table Tennis Women's Singles C3-5.
    Naveen Kumar won gold in Wrestling Men's Freestyle 74kg. on the other hand, Vinesh Phogat won gold in Wrestling Women's Freestyle 53kg.
    Naveen Kumar won gold in Wrestling Men's Freestyle 74kg. on the other hand, Vinesh Phogat won gold in Wrestling Women's Freestyle 53kg.
    Ravi Dahiya won gold in Wrestling Men's Freestyle 57kg and Deepak Punia won gold in Wrestling Men's Freestyle 86kg.
    Ravi Dahiya won gold in Wrestling Men's Freestyle 57kg and Deepak Punia won gold in Wrestling Men's Freestyle 86kg.
    Bajrang Punia won gold in Wrestling Men's Freestyle 65kg and Sakshi Malik won gold in Wrestling Women's Freestyle 62kg.
    Bajrang Punia won gold in Wrestling Men's Freestyle 65kg and Sakshi Malik won gold in Wrestling Women's Freestyle 62kg.
    Sudhir won gold in Para Powerlifting Men's Heavyweight and Achinta Sheuli won gold in Weightlifting Men's 73kg.
    Sudhir won gold in Para Powerlifting Men's Heavyweight and Achinta Sheuli won gold in Weightlifting Men's 73kg.
    Jeremy Lalrinnunga won gold in Weightlifting Men's 67kg and Mirabai Chanu won gold in Weightlifting Women's 49Kg Class.
    Jeremy Lalrinnunga won gold in Weightlifting Men's 67kg and Mirabai Chanu won gold in Weightlifting Women's 49Kg Class.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #2022 Commonwealth Games #Commonwealth Games 2022 #CWG 2022 #Slideshow #Sports #World News
    first published: Aug 9, 2022 07:26 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.