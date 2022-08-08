Commonwealth Games 2022 | India wins three boxing gold at CWG in Birmingham

Moneycontrol News

The first hockey medal of the Games was won by India - they beat New Zealand on penalties leaving the 2018 champions without a medal. (Image: AP)Zareen Nikhat celebrates her gold medal win in the boxing final her win over Northern Ireland's Carley McNaul in the Women's Light Fly (48-50kg) boxing final at The NEC on day ten of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, August 7. (Image: AP)England's Kiaran MacDonald (Silver), India's Amit (gold), Zambia's Patrick Chinyemba (bronze) and Wales' Jake Dodd (bronze0, from left, after the Men's Fly (48-51kg) boxing final at The NEC on day ten of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, August 7. (Image: AP)Silver medalist England's Demie-Jade Resztan, gold medalist India's Nitu Ghanghas, and bronze medalists Canada's Dhillon Priyanka and Botswana's Lethabo Modukanele, from left to right, after the Women's Minimum (45-48kg) boxing final at The NEC on day ten of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, August 7. (Image: AP)Gold medal winner Eldhose Paul, left, of India and compatriot and silver medal winner Abdulla Aboobacker Narangolintevid celebrate after the men's triple jump final during the athletics in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, August 7. (Image: AP)Annu Rani of India poses on the podium of after winning bronze medal in Women's javelin throw during the athletics competition in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, August 7. (Image: AP)Saurav Ghosal and Dipika Pallikal Kartik pose with their bronze medals after finishing third at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre on day ten of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, August 7. (Image: AP)Members of Indian team celebrate after receiving silver medals after the women's cricket T20 final match between Australia and India at Edgbaston at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, August 7. (Image: AP)India's Gold Medallists Sharath Kamal Achanta and Sreeja Akula celebrate during the Table Tennis Mixed Doubles Medal Ceremony during the Table Tennis Women's Singles Bronze Medal match against Australia's Yangzi Liu at The NEC on day ten of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, August 7. (Image: AP)Srikanth Nammalwar Kidambi of India celebrates winning match point against Jia Heng Teh of Singapore during their Bronze medal badminton match at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, August 7. (Image: AP)Ravi Kumar with the gold medal after the Men's Freestyle 57kg wrestling at the Coventry Arena on day nine of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Coventry, England, August 6. (Image: AP)Women's 10,000 meters walk silver medalist Priyanka holds up her medal on the podium during the athletics in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, August 6. (Image: AP)Sudhir poses with the gold medal he won at the men's heavyweight para powerlifting final at the Commonwealth Games at The NEC in Birmingham, England, August 4. (Image: AP)