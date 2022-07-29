English
    Commonwealth Games 2022: India beats Ghana 5-0 in Women's hockey

    The Indian women’s hockey team beat Ghana 4-0 in their opening game at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Friday.

    Associated Press
    July 29, 2022 / 08:32 PM IST
    India's Sangita Kumari, fourth right, celebrates with teammates after scoring her side's second goal during the Women's Pool A hockey match between India and Ghana at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, on Friday.
    Ghana's Copson Hagiet, center, falls on the ground in an unsuccessful attempt to score a goal during the Women's Pool A hockey match between India and Ghana at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, on Friday.
    India's Sangita Kumari, third left, takes control of the ball during the Women's Pool A hockey match between India and Ghana at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, on Friday,
    India's Gurjit Kaur, second right, celebrates with teammates after scoring her side's first goal during the Women's Pool A hockey match between India and Ghana at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, on Friday.
    first published: Jul 29, 2022 08:28 pm
