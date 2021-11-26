Century on test debut: Shreyas Iyer joins these Indians who achieved the feat

Shreyas Iyer scored a century on debut against New Zealand on November 26 in Kanpur. (Image: BCCI)

Prithvi Shaw Scored his maiden century on debut at Rajkot against West Indies in 2018.

India T-20 captain Rohit Sharma scored 177 against West indies at Kolkata in 2013. This was Sachin Tendulkar's last series.

Shikhar Dhawan scored 187 at Mohali in 2013 against Austalia.

Mohammad Azharuddin made 110 against England at Kolkata in 1985. In fact, Azhar scored a century in each of his first three test matches.

Gundappa Viswanath scored 137 on debut against Australia at Kanpur in 1969. (Image: Wikipedia)

Hanumant Singh scored 105 against England at Delhi in 1964. (Image: Wikipedia)

AG Kripal Singh scored unbeaten 100 on debut against New Zealand in 1955 in Hyderabad. (Image: Wikipedia)

Deepak Shodhan scored 110 against Pakistan in 1952 in Kolkata. (Image: Wikipedia)