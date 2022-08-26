English
    Live: Commodity Live: Gold Prices Muted Ahead Of Powell's Jackson Hole Speech; Key Support Levels To Watch
    BWF World Championships 2022 | Satwiksairaj Reddy-Chirag Shetty claim India's first men's doubles medal

    India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty created history by becoming the first ever Indian men's doubles pair to win a medal at the BWF World Championship after stunning world number 2 Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi of Japan in the quarterfinals here on August 26.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 26, 2022 / 11:47 AM IST
    India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty created history by becoming the first ever Indian men's doubles pair to win a medal at the BWF World Championship after stunning world number 2 Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi of Japan in the quarterfinals here on August 26. (Image: AP)
    The world number 7 Indian combination, who had claimed the Commonwealth Games gold medal earlier this month, dished out a gritty performance to outwit the local favorites and defending champions 24-22 15-21 21-14 in an hour and 15 minute to claim India first-ever men’s doubles medal at the prestigious tournament. (Image: AP)
    It was India’s second World Championships medal in doubles with Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa claiming the first way back in 2011 in the women’s doubles. (Image: AP)
    Earlier, MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila’s fine run came to an end after the Indian pair lost to three-time gold medallists Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan in their men’s doubles quarterfinals. (Image: AP)
    The unseeded Indian combination, who had some sensational wins this week, lost 8-21 14-21 to the third seeded Indonesian pair in less than 30 minutes, drawing curtains to its campaign.
    The Indians had earlier defeated eighth seeds Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen of Denmark in the second round. (Image: AP) (With inputs from PTI)
    first published: Aug 26, 2022 11:47 am
