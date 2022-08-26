BWF World Championships 2022 | Satwiksairaj Reddy-Chirag Shetty claim India's first men's doubles medal

India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty created history by becoming the first ever Indian men's doubles pair to win a medal at the BWF World Championship after stunning world number 2 Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi of Japan in the quarterfinals here on August 26. (Image: AP)

The world number 7 Indian combination, who had claimed the Commonwealth Games gold medal earlier this month, dished out a gritty performance to outwit the local favorites and defending champions 24-22 15-21 21-14 in an hour and 15 minute to claim India first-ever men’s doubles medal at the prestigious tournament. (Image: AP)

It was India’s second World Championships medal in doubles with Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa claiming the first way back in 2011 in the women’s doubles. (Image: AP)

Earlier, MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila’s fine run came to an end after the Indian pair lost to three-time gold medallists Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan in their men’s doubles quarterfinals. (Image: AP)

The unseeded Indian combination, who had some sensational wins this week, lost 8-21 14-21 to the third seeded Indonesian pair in less than 30 minutes, drawing curtains to its campaign.