    Asia Cup in photos: The best moments from Sri Lanka vs Pakistan final

    Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 23 runs to emerge as the tournament's champions on September 11.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 12, 2022 / 10:05 AM IST
    Sri Lanka defeats Pakistan by 23 runs to lift trophy
    Team Sri Lanka are the Asia Cup champions after defeating Pakistan in the final match in Dubai on September 11. (Image credit: AFP)
    Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 23 runs in the Asia Cup final here on Sunday. Sri Lanka posted 170 for six after being put in to bat. Bhanuka Rajapaksa top-scored for Sri Lanka with 71 not out 45 off balls. Haris Rauf was the standout bowler for Pakistan with three wickets.
    Sri Lanka won the final by 23 runs. They posted 170 for six, with Bhanuka Rajapaksa emerging as the top scorer. Pakistan's tally was 147 all out in 20 overs. (Image credit: AFP)
    For
    For team Pakistan, Haris Rauf, who got three wickets, was the standout bowler. (Image credit: AFP)
    Mohammad Rizwan (55) and Iftikhar (32) put together a partnership of 71 but Madushan broke the stand with the wicket of Iftikhar.
    Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed made a partnership of 71 runs but Pramod Madushan broke the stand by dismissing the latter. (Image credit: AFP)
    Sri Lanka, who had to abandon plans to host the competition due to political unrest, bounced back from an embarrassing opening defeat by Afghanistan to win the tournament, a curtain-raiser for next month's T20 World Cup in Australia.
    For Sri Lanka, the Asia Cup victory was drastic comeback, considering they were defeated by Afghanistan in the opening match. (Image credit: AFP)
