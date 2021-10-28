This year, 11 athletes have been recommended for the Khel Ratna Award. The National Sports Awards is the collective name given to the six sports awards of India. Here's all you need to know about India's National Sports Awards and what the awardees get. (Image: News18 Creative)

Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award is India’s highest sporting honour and is awarded for outstanding performance over a period of four years. The winner gets a medallion, a certificate and a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh. (Image: News18 Creative)

Arjuna award is awarded for consistently good performance over a period of four years. The winner receives a statuette, a certificate and a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh. (Image: News18 Creative)

Dhyan Chand award is the highest award for lifetime achievement in sports and is awarded for good performance and contributing towards the promotion of sports in individual capacity. Winners get a statuette, a certificate and a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh. (Image: News18 Creative)

The Dronacharya Award is given for producing medal winners at prestigious international events. (Image: News18 Creative)

Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar is awarded for playing a visible role in the area of sports promotion and development. Winners get a citation and a trophy. (Image: News18 Creative)

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy is awarded for best all-round performance in inter-university tournaments during the year of award. (Image: News18 Creative)