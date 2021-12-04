Ajaz Patel's Perfect 10: Bowlers with highest wickets in one innings

New Zealand’s Ajaz Patel made a record on December 4 by taking all 10 wickets in a test innings against India in Mumbai, the city where he was born. (Image: AP)

With the stupendous feat on December 4, Ajaz Patel has become just the third bowler in cricket history to take all 10 wickets after Jim Laker and Anil Kumble. Jim Laker took all 10 wickets for 53 runs versus Australia back in 1956. (Image: @ICC/@Getty)

The 33-year-old left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel has become only the third bowler in the 144-year-old history of Test cricket to take 10 wickets versus India in an innings after Jim Laker and Anil Kumble. (Image: AP)

Indian legend Anil Kumble celebrates after he took his 10th wicket of Pakistani batsman Wasim Akram during the fourth day of the second test match between India and Pakistan in New Delhi on February 7, 1999. (Image: Reuters)

George Lohmann took nine wickets for 28 runs versus South Africa back in 1896. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Muttiah Muralitharan took nine wickets for 65 runs versus England in 1998. (Image: Reuters)

Muttiah Muralitharan took nine wickets again in 2002. It was for 51 runs versus Zimbabwe. (Image: Reuters)

With all 10 wickets in his kitty, Ajaz Patel has also surpassed the great Richard Hadlee to record the best figures by a Kiwi bowler. Hadlee took nine for 52 versus Australia back in 1985. (Image: Reuters)

Abdul Qadir took nine wickets for 56 runs versus England back in 1987. (Image: Reuters)