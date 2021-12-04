MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsSports

Ajaz Patel's Perfect 10: Bowlers with highest wickets in one innings

New Zealand left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel has become only the third bowler in the 144-year-old history of Test cricket to take 10 wickets in an innings after Jim Laker and Anil Kumble.

Moneycontrol News
December 04, 2021 / 03:42 PM IST
New Zealand’s Ajaz Patel made a record on December 4 by taking all 10 wickets to fall in a test innings after taking 10-119 for New Zealand against India in Mumbai, the city where he was born. (Image: AP)
New Zealand’s Ajaz Patel made a record on December 4 by taking all 10 wickets in a test innings against India in Mumbai, the city where he was born. (Image: AP)
With December 4 stupendous feat, Ajaz Patel has become just the third bowler in cricket history to take all 10 wickets after Jim Laker and Anil Kumble. Jim Laker had taken all 10 wickets for 53 runs versus Australia back in 1956. (Image: @ICC/@Getty)
With the stupendous feat on December 4, Ajaz Patel has become just the third bowler in cricket history to take all 10 wickets after Jim Laker and Anil Kumble. Jim Laker took all 10 wickets for 53 runs versus Australia back in 1956. (Image: @ICC/@Getty)
The 33-year-old left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel has become only the third bowler in the 144-year-old history of Test cricket to take 10 wickets versus India in an innings after Jim Laker and Anil Kumble. (Image: AP)
The 33-year-old left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel has become only the third bowler in the 144-year-old history of Test cricket to take 10 wickets versus India in an innings after Jim Laker and Anil Kumble. (Image: AP)
Indian bowler Anil Kumble celebrates after he took his 10th wicket of Pakistani batsman Wasim Akram (C) during the fourth day of the second test match between India and Pakistan in New Delhi on February 7, 1999. (Image: Reuters)
Indian legend Anil Kumble celebrates after he took his 10th wicket of Pakistani batsman Wasim Akram during the fourth day of the second test match between India and Pakistan in New Delhi on February 7, 1999. (Image: Reuters)
George Lohmann had taken nine wickets for 28 runs versus South Africa back in 1896. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
George Lohmann took nine wickets for 28 runs versus South Africa back in 1896. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
Muttiah Muralitharan had taken nine wickets for 65 runs versus England back in 1998. (Image: Reuters)
Muttiah Muralitharan took nine wickets for 65 runs versus England in 1998. (Image: Reuters)
Muttiah Muralitharan took nine wickets for 51 runs versus Zimbabwe back in 2002. (Image: Reuters)
Muttiah Muralitharan took nine wickets again in 2002. It was for 51 runs versus Zimbabwe. (Image: Reuters)
With all 10 wickets in his kitty, Ajaz Patel has also surpassed the great Richard Hadlee to record the best figures by a New Zealand bowler. Hadlee had taken nine for 52 versus Australia back in 1985. (Image: Reuters)
With all 10 wickets in his kitty, Ajaz Patel has also surpassed the great Richard Hadlee to record the best figures by a Kiwi bowler. Hadlee took nine for 52 versus Australia back in 1985. (Image: Reuters)
Abdul Qadir had taken nine wickets for 56 runs versus England back in 1987. (Image: Reuters)
Abdul Qadir took nine wickets for 56 runs versus England back in 1987. (Image: Reuters)
Devon Malcolm had taken nine wickets for 57 runs versus South Africa back in 1994. (Image: Reuters)
Devon Malcolm took nine wickets for 57 runs versus South Africa back in 1994. (Image: Reuters)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #cricket #Current Affairs #India #New Zealand #Slideshow #Sports #world
first published: Dec 4, 2021 03:42 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.