A new playbook: These 5 unknown athletic competitions whose profiles are growing during the coronavirus outbreak

Here are five forms of athletic competitions that are relatively niche but whose profiles are growing. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/6 Novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, has more or less put a full stop to sporting activity around the world. Even when all of this will be over, people may be wary of contact sports for some time. We look at some relatively unknown competitions that are sports lovers’ best bet in times like these. We are familiar with most sports, but there are some that are yet to become well known. Here are five forms of athletic competitions that are relatively niche but whose profiles are growing. (Image: News18 Creative) 2/6 Breaking | Origin: Breakdancing | Participants perform one-minute routines in a 12-by-12 foot space. (Image: News18 Creative) 3/6 Underwater hockey | Origin: Octopush – to keep scuba divers fit during the winter | It’s hockey played in a swimming pool. (Image: News18 Creative) 4/6 Drone racing | Originated in USA | These specialised racing drones built by the Drone Racing League (DRL) are typically 10 inches in diameter. They race around a course at high speeds, navigating through several obstacles. (Image: News18 Creative) 5/6 Quidditch | Originated in Vermont’s Middlebury College | Two teams of seven players face off in a 60-yard-long field. (Image: News18 Creative) 6/6 Cybathlon | First Cybathlon in Zurich | A quadrennial competition in which people with disabilities use robotics, exoskeletons and other technology to race against each other. (Image: News18 Creative) First Published on Jun 5, 2020 04:43 pm